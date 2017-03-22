Arrests made at Larkin Road greenhouse

Police have arrested two people for growing marijuana in a greenhouse on Larkin Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Regional Police say they have been investigating the property for several months, and learned from Health Canada that there were medical marijuana licences issued for that address, but believed the operation was outside the parameters of the Health Canada regulations and that marijuana was being grown illegally.

Police found 765 marijuana plants growing in a large greenhouse on the property, and the authorized licence holders were not present at the time the warrant was executed. The men arrested had no legal authority to produce marijuana at that address, the police said.

On Tuesday two men were arrested and charged with unlawful production of a controlled substance. Charged and released from custody on an Officer in Charge Undertaking were Yong Zhao, 36, and Li Yi Cao, 30. These charges have not been proven in court.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and anticipate more criminal charges will be laid.

Residents on Larkin Road have been in contact with town staff, the mayor and councillors with concerns about the property in recent weeks. They were unable to find out anything official, but a new, tall wooden fence around the large greenhouse facility that used to be part of Mori Nurseries was making them suspicious.

Their fear was they would experience problems similar to residents living close to a Lakeshore Road greenhouse facility where marijuana was grown - the Larkin Road greenhouses are very close to their homes.

Coun. Martin Mazza said he and Lord Mayor Pat Darte met some residents on Larkin Road and walked along the road in front of the fenced-in property, but after enquiries to Health Canada, town staff said they were not aware of any licences for growing marijuana on that property.

“We were told they were growing Chinese vegetables,” said Mazza.

Rolf Wiens, chief building official and enforcement manager with the town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, said he was dealing with the fence issue, which is two feet taller than the town bylaw allows.

Because of calls from residents, he checked out the fence and advised the owner that it doesn’t meet town regulations.

But he had no information to back up residents’ suspicions, he said - when the building inspector visited the greenhouse about a month ago, there were people inside cleaning up, but nothing to indicate what they intended to grow. When asked, language was a barrier - they indicated they didn’t speak English.

The concern from the town’s perspective was to “get the fence in compliance,” Wiens said, "and now it is. They've removed some horizontal boards from the top of the fence and now it's just two metres and in compliance. That's just happened."

The town had several property standards issues with the Lakeshore Road greenhouses, and police have raided them twice over the last two years, arresting a total of 15 people and charging them with production of a controlled substance. Although the greenhouses were supposed to contain marijuana grown under residential medical marijuana license, none of the licence holders were present during either search.

Anyone applying for a Health Canada permit to operate a commercial medical marijuana facility, such as Tweed Farms on Concession 5 in NOTL, must notify the municipality, the local fire department and police of their application, but town staff said they have not received any applications for Larkin Road.

In June 2014, town councillors agreed there should be local control over commercial marijuana operations, including a legislated buffer between greenhouses growing pot for medicinal purposes and homes, churches, day care centres, schools and playgrounds. They approved bylaw changes for medicinal marijuana facilities regarding site plan controls for greenhouses and their proximity to adjacent properties where residents may be negatively impacted, and voted in favour of requiring marijuana greenhouses larger than 10,000 sq. ft. to be subject to site plan control.