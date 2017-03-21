Pelham council briefs

Items before Pelham council Monday included a medical Message in a Bottle campaign and a call for a Niagara-wide agricultural irrigation plan.

Fonthill Lions launch message-in-a-bottle service

First responders will be looking in refrigerators when they respond to Pelham homes.

Fonthill Lions Rick Gretsinger and Cathy Berkhout-Bosse introduced the Message in a Bottle campaign to Pelham town council Monday.

Campaign kits include a bottle and a paper form for medical information. Users fill out the form, put it in the bottle and store it in a fridge within a home or apartment. Stickers on front doors and fridges alert emergency responders to the fact it’s there.

During a medical call, emergency workers can quickly find and use the information.

The program was developed by Lions clubs in Ireland and picked up by the Napanee and Fonthill clubs.

While originally intended for people who live alone or are handicapped, Berkhout-Bosse said anyone can use it.

Bottle kits will be available through the Fonthill Lions, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 hall and at Lookout Ridge Retirement Community.

Pelham council endorsed the project and offered town hall as a distribution point.

Fire Chief Bob Lymburner said he will promote the service to Niagara fire departments.

Firefighters are often the first to a medical call, he said. They would take a bottle and pass it to paramedics when they arrive, and who would in turn show it to doctors.

Pelham backs a regional irrigation plan

Pelham town council Monday night threw its support behind a Lincoln request to Niagara Region to build a regionwide strategic plan for agricultural irrigation.

Ward 1 Coun. Marvin Junkin said Niagara may be between two Great Lakes, but last summer brought drought conditions.

“We had quite a hard time,” said the North Pelham farmer.

There is a need for a peninsula-wide irrigation system, Junkin said.

The Irrigation Working Group has an action plan to gain a consensus from stakeholders and ministries.

The Town of Lincoln resolution urges it to go ahead.

Glynn A. Green noon crossing guard axed

Pelham will no longer have a lunch-time crossing guard at Glynn A. Green Public School.

In a report to town council, the fire and bylaw services department said only one child accompanied by an adult was using the service.

The school now has a policy that children do not leave the school at lunch without permission from a parent. The need for a crossing guard has declined, said staff in the report.