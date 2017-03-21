Life

ADOPT A PET: Fozzie among many cats up for adoption

Supplied photo Fozzie can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society.

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Chou Chou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½ years old

Suki: domestic shorthair, female, four years old

Fozzie: domestic shorthair, female, adult (in foster care)

Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Shadow: domestic longhair, male, eight years old (in foster care)

Smarties: domestic shorthair, male, senior

Wilbur: domestic medium hair, male, adult

Norma: domestic shorthair, female, two years old (in foster care)

Slippers: domestic shorthair, female, adult (in foster care)

Whistler: domestic shorthair, female, six years old

Emerald: domestic shorthair, female, three years old

Other

Big Betty: Giant Flemish rabbit, female, adult

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very shy, needs a quiet loving home

 