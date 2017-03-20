St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says students who caused a disturbance on St. Patrick’s Day with a street party that had to be broken up by police should be embarrassed.

“There wasn’t just a couple of hundred kids, there was thousands of kids who descended on a street in St. Catharines and decided to turn it into a very big party that got out of control,” Sendzik said in council chambers on Monday night, referring to the gathering on Jacobson Avenue near the Pen Centre.

“That’s not an appropriate behaviour in our community. It’s something that the students should be embarrassed of and it’s not something Brock University stands for either.”

Sendzik said the city will work with the university and its town and gown committee to get a better understanding of why it happened and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“We want to make sure that the residents that live in that community are able to live there with the same standards and quality of life that we all enjoy across the city,” Sendzik said. “It’s something that we take very seriously.”

Niagara Regional Police said more than 3,500 young adults held an impromptu street and lawn party on Jacobson Avenue on Friday.

Complaints poured in about noise, drunkenness and littering. Police said revellers threw beer containers and snowballs at officers on scene, who broke up the party at about 7:30 p.m.

The incident led Brock University to issue a public condemnation Saturday for some students’ actions.

Brock’s interim president, Tom Traves, called the actions “deplorable” and said they do not reflect the school’s culture or values.

St. Andrew’s Coun. Joe Kushner, a Brock professor, said after the council meeting that he received quite a few complaints from residents who were disgusted with the conduct and wondered why people weren’t charged.

He said he wants a meeting with city and university officials to include the police, fire department, student union and landlords.

“We have to have a joint program,” Kushner said. “If the police can’t control the activity, then what can we do?”

One suggestion he’s heard is for Brock University to hold an on-campus party on St. Patrick’s Day.

In the meantime, St. Catharines has plans to add “nuisance parties” to its bylaws, along with rooftop drinking known as ‘brewfing.’

Kushner asked for a staff report on March 6 about London, Ont.’s new bylaw against brewfing because of previous problems in St. Catharines on St. Patrick’s Day and a concern for student safety.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt,” Kushner said Monday, adding he heard one student slipped off a roof and grabbed onto an eavestrough Friday.

Unlike London, St. Catharines’ public nuisance bylaw does not contain any specific offence prohibiting a “nuisance party.”

A report to council Monday, which was deferred because of time constraints, proposed adopting an identical amendment to that in London.

Under the bylaw, a nuisance party is a social gathering on private or public property in which participants engage in disorderly conduct, public intoxication, littering, damage or destruction of property or unreasonable noise.

It could also include the unlawful sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages or drugs, obstructing the free flow of pedestrians or vehicles, fighting, outdoor urination or defecation, public disturbances and using a roof not intended for occupancy.

A public meeting on the bylaw amendment will be held April 10 ahead of a council discussion.

If the bylaw amendment is passed, the city would apply to the courts to establish a fine, recommended to be $300.

The bylaw would be enforced by Niagara Regional Police when they respond to citizen complaints.

