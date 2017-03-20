Drainage open house coming up

With more than 250 kilometres of municipal drains in Wainfleet, the township will hold an open house at the end of the month to present and discuss its 2017 maintenance program.



In a release, the township said municipal drains provide invaluable drainage, flood control, and other services to its rural landowners. Under the Drainage Act, it is responsible for the inspection, maintenance and repair of the drains, and it has an active program to do so.



Each year, based on the inspections, field investigations and landowner information, the township maintains approximately 30 kilometers of municipal drains. It generally includes brushing one or both banks and a cleanout of collected debris and sediment from the bottom of the drain to ensure it remains effective.



“This is a great opportunity for residents of properties which will be affected by the 2017 maintenance program to meet with township staff and receive more details on the program as well as up-to-date information on the best management practices related to municipal drains,” said drainage superintendent Jason Culp.



“I would encourage all landowners who have drains on their property to drop in and meet with us.”



The open house is Thursday, March 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at township hall, 31940 Hwy. 3. For more information call 905-899-3463.