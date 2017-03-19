Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Meridian Centre in St. Catharines and federal funding for recreational canal docks in Welland.

City should be grateful to Burke family

St. Catharines and Niagara Region recently received a lot of favourable publicity, nationwide, when the Scotties women’s curling championship was held here.

We were only able to host this event because we have Meridian Centre, and we only have Meridian Centre because the Burke family chose to move their hockey team to our city 10 years ago.

The arena would never have happened without the commitment of a primary tenant. The IceDogs committed and we have a beautiful facility that is a downtown centrepiece at about half the price of the new Burgoyne Bridge.

However, I get the impression that there is a significant sector at city hall that resents the Burkes.

The street-naming fiasco and the ongoing disputes between the hockey team and SMG are examples.

Surely there are some adults at city hall who would want to keep their primary tenant happy? That’s just good business.

Surely SMG works for the city. It should not take a bunch of high-priced lawyers to sort this out.

St. Catharines should be grateful that the Burkes chose to come here and encourage them to stay.

Ian Cooper

St. Catharines

Public money should not be sunk into docks

I just read the article in The Tribune about Welland Recreational Canal Corp. getting $60,000 in federal funding to repair or replace docks along the recreational waterway.

The $60,000 is estimated to cover about half of total cost. This is all well and good, but I question the need for docks along the waterway when recreational watercraft are banned from using the facility.

The article goes on to state that the PenFinancial Credit Union Flatwater Community Centre docks at the end of Thorold Road are the main concern, but that others along the waterway are also in need of replacement or repair.

This is just another example of public money being spent to the benefit of the entitled few. If these facilities which are/can only be used by a handful of people need repair, or replacement, then let those who benefit from their existence, or their sponsors, pay for the maintenance.

Welland Mayor Frank Welland Mayor Frank Campion said “making sure these facilities are accessible to everyone and safe to use is a key reason they are replacing the docks” — but in fact, they are not accessible to everyone, and public moneys should not be used for their upkeep.

Jim Bray

Port Colborne