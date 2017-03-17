For the past year now the weekly “Fallen Workers” series here in The Standard has saluted the 137 men who died constructing the Welland Ship Canal, 1913 to 1935. Over and over again I’ve been surprised by the photos accompanying those articles, photos that so often show horses or mules engaged in the construction.

Obviously, horses and mules were engaged extensively not only in constructing but also in the on-going operation of the first three Welland Canals, from 1824 into the early 20th century.

On the first two Canals brute horse and mule power were key components of the Canal work force, as was human power, with men working with picks, shovels and axes, and horses and mules straining to deliver the tools and other supplies and haul away the refuse. Once those Canals opened mules and horses were also used on the tow paths along the Canal, helping ships make the transit from lake to lake.

By the time work started on the Third Canal in the 1870s, steam power had been introduced to the excavation process but horse-drawn vehicles were still needed to hall the excavated material away. As regards the day-to-day operation of the completed Canal, some tow horses may still have been used on the Third Canal, but the scene was now dominated by motorized ships transiting with Canal and motorized tug boats helping sailing ships to pass through.

But with the Welland Ship Canal starting in 1913? I had assumed that, since by then we were a decade and a half into the automotive era, horses and mules would have become a thing of the past.

Wrong! Our “yesterday” photo this week is one of hundreds illustrating the on-going use of animal power — here in June 1914, pulling wagons alongside a steam-powered traction engine and grader, ready to carry away the grader’s scrapings.

Such use of animal-powered construction vehicles, though ever diminishing, actually continued throughout the rest of the Ship Canal construction, into the early 1930s. One reason was that in some situations — notably when the terrain being worked on was the mushy clay common along the route of the new Canal, the animals could work in areas where powered vehicles would have become hopelessly mired.

So, hats off to the horses and mules who played a vital role in constructing the four Welland Canals!. There’s no sign of them in our “today” photo, showing a construction site along the Canal earlier this week.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the Historical Society of St. Catharines. He can be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com