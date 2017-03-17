High flying Falcons win opener

Lucas Smilsky provided the offence, Owen Savory the defence and the St. Catharines Falcons extended their winning streak to 15 games in junior B hockey.

Smilsky scored two goals and Savory stopped 35 shots, several of the game-saving variety, to give St. Catharines a 4-2 victory over the visiting Niagara Falls Canucks and a 1-0 lead in a best-of-seven Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference semifinal.

Smilsky said while it was important for the Falcons to “set the tone” in the matchup between the second and third seeds with a win, Friday night’s victory before an announced crowd of 630 at Jack Gatecliff will have little, if any, shelf life.

“Ultimately, it’s one game and we have three more to go, and we all know that,” he said. “We enjoy right now and come back to work Sunday.”

Smilsky attributed the impressive winning streak, which now includes a 5-0 record in the playoffs, to the players coming together as a team in late January.

“We took the whole individuality out of the game, and all of us are playing more as a team and keeping it simple,” said the 19-year-old forward from Tottenham, Ont., who now has three goals in post-season play.

“It’s working out really well for us, and we have to keep motoring along.”

Niagara Falls had the edge in the season series, taking four of six in head-to-head play, but the Falcons weren’t thinking about that when they stepped on the ice for their first game in 11 days.

“It’s a new season, two news faces to the team,” Smilsky said. “We’re in the second season series right now, and we’re going to keep going on.”

Niagara Falls head coach Frank Pietrangelo, whose Canucks were seeing action for the first time since sweeping the Welland Junior Canadians on March 7, said his team needs to be more disciplined moving forward in the second-round series.

“We’ll get better as the series goes on, that’s my No. 1 takeaway from this game,” he said. “We played OK, but we can be better, and we will be.”

“We didn’t throw enough pucks on the net, and we didn’t finish. We had chances to score goals and we didn’t.”

Overall, Pietrangelo was pleased with team’s play, the final score notwithstanding.

“We played pretty darned well for a team that hadn’t played for 10 days, and the team that’s the underdog to such a good hockey club.”

Falcons defenceman Greg DiTomaso opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs, but Justin Kyle put the visitors on the scoreboard a little more than two minutes later.

Niagara Falls outshot St. Catharines 13-9 in the first period and appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the late going but a goal from Ted Davis was waived off when officials ruled the puck had been kicked into the net.

In comparison Lucas Smilsky’s third of the playoff for the Falcons withstood scrutiny, but the St. Catharines’ lead lasted less than 10 minutes. With the Canucks enjoying a 5-on-3 power play, Harrison Cottam beat a very busy Owen Savory in the Falcons net to tie the game at two-all heading into the final frame.

Smilsky, with the eventual game winner with 10:50 remaining in regulation; and Jack Webb, a shorthanded goal into an empty net; rounded out the scoring for the Falcons who were outshot 37-28.

During the regular season the Falcons, 40-7-0-3; only finished seven points ahead of the Canucks, 33-13-0-4; and there also wasn’t much separating the two when they faced each other in league play. Niagara Falls edged St. Catharines four games to two, nine points to five, in head-to-head play, with two of the meetings decided by overtime.

Corvairs 7, Avalanche 2

At Ancaster, Caledonia scored six unanswered goals and outshot the Avalanche 42-20 to take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven semifinal between the first and fourth seeds in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference.

Three-time defending Sutherland Cup champion Caldonia can push Ancaster to the brink of elimination with a victory in the third game of the second-round series Saturday night in Caldonia.

Christian Polillo, 15 seconds into Thursday night’s game for the Corvairs; and Jesse Hilton, with the Avalanche playing shorthanded at the 2:28 mark of the second period; traded goals, but it was all Caledonia after that. Jamey Lauzon, with two goals; Quentin Maksimovich, Brandon Lindberg and Bailey Fletcher found the back of the net for the top-seeded Corvairs and Bradley Van Schubert made 15 saves to earn the victory between the pipes for the visitors.

Tagged with the loss was Matt Calas who stopped 35 of 42 shots and allowed seven goals for the second time in as many nights. He was peppered with 36 shots, turning away 29 of them, as Caledonia skated to a 7-2 victory on home ice in the series opener Wednesday.

The Corvairs went 2-for-7 on the power play in Game 2; the Avalanche, 0-for-8.

Scorers in Game 1 were, for Caledonia, Griffin Roubos, Eddie Schulz, with two apiece; Zachary Core, Lauzon and Maksimovich; for Ancaster, Graydon James, two.

Faceoff for Saturday’s game at Haldimand Centre in Caledonia is set for 7:30 p.m.

Action shifts back to Ancaster for Game 4, Sunday at Morgan Firestone Arena, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Ancaster advanced to the final four in the Golden Horseshoe by beating the fifth-seeded Fort Erie Meteors 4-1 in the first round.

Caledonia earned a bye into the second round after the league and its parent organization, the Ontario Hockey League, suspended the Thorold Blackhawks with about two weeks remaining in the regular season and decided against letting the Buffalo Regals, a one-win team during the regular season, filled out the eight-team playoff field.

Injuries and player suspensions combined to leave the Blackhawks unable to put a full lineup on the ice for some games in the latter stages of the season.

Teams unable to play regularly scheduled games against Thorold were awarded 5-0 forfeit wins.

THE SCOOP

Falcons 4, Canucks 2

Postmedia Network star of the game: St. Catharines forward Lucas Smilsky, with two goals.

Scoring for Niagara Falls Canucks: Justin Kyle (2), Harrison Cottam (3) PP. Scoring for St. Catharines Falcons: Greg DiTomaso (1), Lucas Smilsky (3), (4), Jack Webb (6) En.

Goaltending, shots-saves: Niagara Falls, Zach Moore, 27-24; St. Catharines, Owen Savory, 37-35

Power play, goals-chances: Niagara Falls, 1-8; St. Catharines, 0-5

Penalties, in minutes: Niagara Falls, 44; St. Catharines, 22.

Attendance at Jack Gatecliff Arena: 630.

Next games in series: Sunday, at Gale Centre, Niagara Falls, 3 p.m.; Tuesday, at Jack Gatecliff Arena, St. Catharines, 7 p.m.