BREAKING NEWS: Man wanted for attempted murder

A female bank employee is in serious condition in hospital after being attacked by an armed man Friday morning in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police are on the hunt for Justin Kuijer, 43, of St. Catharines for attempted murder.

NRP Const. Phil Gavin said Kuijer is considered armed and dangerous.

Police were called to the RBC at 211 Martindale Rd. Friday after a lone male entered the bank around 10:25 a.m. and assaulted a female employee with a weapon.

The suspect left the bank in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana mini van with licence plate BYTE392.

The woman was transported by Niagara Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital in serious condition and then transported out of region.

“We believe her injuries to be serious in nature at this point,” Gavin said on scene at the Huntington Square strip mall.

Gavin said the motive was being investigated and it was not known if the attack was an attempted robbery.

“We’re trying to determine what happened,” he said, adding police needed to speak to the victim. “She has most of the information, so we’re working to figure that out.”

Police described the suspect as a white man, about 35 years old, with a thin build, trimmed beard and longer dark hair. He was wearing a black toque, black coat, boots and possibly an orange sweater.

Gavin asked anyone who knows the location of the van or information about who was driving it to call police at 905-688-4111.

The bank and several adjacent businesses in Huntington Square were behind police tape while investigators conducted interviews and combed the scene.

Gavin said the once forensic services processed the area outside the bank they’d be able to start opening businesses back up.

