$8.3M second phase Victoria Avenue revitalization

The second phase of the streetscape revitalization along Victoria Avenue will cost $8.3 million.



It’s one of the most expensive projects in council’s 2017 capital budget.



Geoff Holman, the city’s director of municipal works, said the Victoria Centre business improvement association will contribute $300,000 towards the project.



“We’ll go out to tender in mid June and construction will start right after Labour Day,” he said.



Phase two work will include intersection upgrades, decorative streetscape finishes, LED lighting, street equipment and road reconstruction on Victoria Avenue, from Clifton Hill/Centre Street to Clark Avenue/Ellen Avenue.



“There is more underground infrastructure that needs to be replaced (in phase two than phase one),” said Holman.



“There’s some utility conflicts as well, so that’s why it’s a little bit more expensive and taking a little bit more time to complete the engineering work.”



Council approved $365,000 in October for engineering design work for the second phase.



The first phase — a $3.8-million revitalization from Highway 420 to Clifton Hill/Centre Street — began last spring and has largely been completed.



Council also had to approve an additional $230,000 in August to address unanticipated intersection work, as well as additional consulting services.



Holman said there’s still some spring plantings to be done in phase one, which should be completed by the Victoria Day weekend.



Just as was done for the first phase, second phase work will not take place during the busy tourism season.



“The BIA has specifically requested that and so that kind of shortens up our construction season significantly, so that’s why we have to do it in a couple of shorter phases,” he said.



The BIA, which entered into a cost-sharing arrangement with the city for the project, has said the original street improvements to Victoria Avenue were done in the early 1980s and Ellen Avenue has been virtually untouched.



The BIA has committed up to $600,000 for the entire project.



“I think everybody who has infrastructure that’s 25 or 30 years old is looking for something to be done on their street,” said Holman.



“If it’s inside the core tourist area where there’s higher volumes of traffic, you might get the conditions deteriorating a little bit sooner than you would on, say, a residential street. But I know that there are a number of residents and streets in our residential areas that need some attention as well.”



As part of council’s $53.8-million capital budget, the majority of the spending — $35.5 million — is for municipal works.



Nearly $15 million of that $35.5 million will be dedicated to roads across the city, including reconstruction projects on residential streets.

