Horseshoe Falls to be illuminated in green

The Horseshoe Falls will be lit up green Friday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, as part of a partnership between the Niagara Falls Illumination Board and Tourism Ireland.

As part of the Global Greening campaign, the falls will shine a shade of green for 15 minutes at the top of each hour from 9 p.m., to 1 a.m., in celebration of all things Irish.

The campaign connects Niagara Falls with many other world icons such as the Empire State Building in New York, the Colosseum in Rome, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Nelson’s Column in London and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, in honouring the festive day.

The initiative will showcase the more robust colour spectrum and increased lighting capabilities now being provided by the newly enhanced LED technology unveiled by the illumination board in December.