Final curtain at Fort Erie high school

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

The stage is set for the final curtain call at the R. Scott. Gemmill Theatre, the auditorium at Fort Erie Secondary School.

Opening March 31, drama teacher Vince Marinaccio and his students will present John Buchan’s The 39 Steps, adapted to the stage by playwright Patrick Barlow from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic story of mystery and suspense.

There are airplane chases, daring escapes, an occasional stabbing and a lot more in the comedy-thriller, where each performance features four actors playing hundreds of characters, when factoring in parade crowds and angry mobs.

Some of the cast members will play multiple characters and the female lead will cover three roles in the ambitious production.

“That’s the fun of the play – it’s huge,” said Marinaccio, who has been the drama teacher at FESS for 11 years.

Also an alum, he graduated the soon-to-be-closed high school in 1974.

“To be able to teach here has been a dream come true,” he said, but he’s looking forward to a $3-million theatre planned for the new Greater Fort Erie Secondary School, which will open this September.

The community is invited to four performances at the school theatre, named after a successful TV writer and producer who graduated FESS in the early 80s.

“We invite the community and former students alike to come for the last main event as we say goodbye to a 90-year tradition and look forward to a new future at Greater Fort Erie Secondary School,” said Marinaccio.

There are 7 p.m. shows on March 31, April 1 and April 7. On April 8, there is a 2 p.m. performance.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fess.dsbn.org, by clicking ‘SCHOOL CASH ONLINE’ and following the instructions. For more information call 905-871-4610.

Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for students and seniors.