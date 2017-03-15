City crews work hard to clear snow

Preparation began Monday in Port Colborne for the winter snow storm which hit Niagara early Tuesday morning.

Dwight Airhardt, the municipality’s road supervisor, said trucks spread between 80 and 100 tons of sand Monday. The city also ensured its eight plow trucks were ready to hit the roads.

Airhardt has worked for the municipality for 27 years and said this week’s storm was different because the snow was steady and didn’t let up.

“It was such a fine snow that didn’t stop,” he said Wednesday.

Seven plow hit the roads early Tuesday, heading out at 3 a.m. Airhardt said drivers worked until 3 p.m. yesterday and were able to plow all the roads in Port Colborne at least twice.

On Wednesday, crews were back to work at midnight and weren’t done till about 3 p.m. Airhardt said about 15 people were working to clear the roads and sidewalks.

Airhardt said clearing the snow has been difficult because of the wind. Plowing has been steady work for Airhardt and fellow city workers. Crews will be back on the roads plowing and sanding tomorrow because of the wind.

Airhardt said the community dealt with the storm well. He noticed the majority of people didn’t park on the streets so workers could clear the roads.

“People were well-prepared,” he said. “They were great at cleaning their driveways and sidewalks.”

Port Colborne city hall was closed Tuesday, but reopened Wednesday. Nancy Giles, executive assistant to the mayor, said it was still snowing Wednesday morning, but there weren’t any visibility concerns. She said since the streets were plowed, there wasn’t a big safety concern Wednesday.

Welland city hall reopened Wednesday as well.

Extreme winter weather has delayed garbage and recycling collection across the region.

Residents whose normal collection day is Wednesday will have their garbage collected by Thursday, Thursday’s normal collection will be collected by Friday and Friday’s normal collection will still be collected on Friday.

Residents whose normal collection day was Tuesday will have their garbage and recyclables collected on Saturday.

The region asks that residents still place their garbage and recycling curbside on their regular collection day by 7 a.m. and to make sure the containers are visible and accessible to collection staff. Containters should not, however, be placed in or on top of snow banks.

If it hasn’t been picked up by 7 p.m., residents are asked to bring in their material from the curb overnight and then put it back out for 7 a.m. the next day.

There is no change to the one-bag limit.

Updates and changes to regional programs, services and locations is available at niagararegion.ca.

