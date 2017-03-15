Charlie Brown comes to Garden City

The play about kids (and one beagle) who never age turns 50 this year.

To wrap up its 2016/17 season, Garden City Productions in St. Catharines will serve up some Peanuts with the 1967 musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Based on Charles Schulz’s classic characters, it opens at Ridley College’s Mandeville Theatre on Friday.

The show brings the comic strip characters to the stage in a loosely-connected plot which feels like reading the funny papers on stage, says director Brady VanVaerenbergh.

“It’s just like the comic strip’s coming to life,” he says. “If they’ve read the comics, people will recognize a lot of those scenes.”

Developed by composer Clark Gesner, the play was one of the first non-comic projects from the Peanuts world. At the time, only three TV specials had aired — A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965, and Charlie Brown’s All-Stars and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown both in 1966.

VanVaerenbergh says the show has the same timeless approach of 2015’s The Peanuts Movie.

“There’s not many references to anything modern,” he says. “In our show, at least, the only (modern) reference is to using a television remote. It’s very timeless, which is nice because that’s what the cartoons are like as well.”

The play touches on many of the Peanuts trademarks: Charlie Brown’s crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl, his fear of the Kite-Eating Tree, Snoopy’s imaginary battle with the Red Baron, and Linus’s devotion to his security blanket.

In addition to Alexandre Brillon as Charlie Brown and Brian Vogt as Snoopy, the Garden City cast includes Stacey Joy MacIntyre (Lucy), Adrian Petry (Schroeder), Bernadette James (Peppermint Patty) and Ian Harte (Linus).

“What we’ve tried to do is stick to the whole feel of what Schulz was going for,” says VanVaerenbergh. “When it came down to casting, it was more so about finding the personalities that worked well as a group.”

The play was adapted for TV in 1973, and again as an animated special in 1985.

