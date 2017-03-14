ADOPT A PET: Many dogs in need of adoption

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Dogs

Oswald: one year old, male chihuahua

Skylar: two years old, female Akita/German shepherd

Lampi: two years old, female terrier mix (from Mexico)

Kira: adult, female shepherd/border collie

Koda: six months old, male Chinese shar-pei/shepherd

Roger: five years old, male retriever mix

Dancer: two years old, male Labrador retriever mix

Everleigh: 7½ years old, female mastiff mix

Sailor: four years old, male, Labrador retriever mix

Memphis: 2½ years old, German shepherd mix

Bruce: three years old, male mastiff mix

Rosebud: six years old, female, mastiff/Australian cattle dog

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC