A new bylaw will allow Welland city staff to stop stormwater from infiltrating sanitary sewers, despite concerns that it could lead to “an abuse of power.”

Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod said the new bylaw, approved last week, allows the city to intervene “if someone is discharging water into our sanitary sewer system, which costs us money and costs every water ratepayer money.”

“The city engineer has the ability to approach the property owner and start the process of dealing with the issue,” McLeod said. “We are not going on a witch hunt or a process of going door-to-door and asking people to disconnect certain things that were OK previously.”

A previous version of the bylaw, introduced in November, was sent back to city staff for revision when councillors were concerned that it was too intrusive. That bylaw would have required about 9,000 homeowners to disconnect weeping tiles from sanitary sewers and install sump pumps in their basements.

In the months that followed, the report was again referred back to staff three times for further revisions before it was finally approved last week.

Engineer Sal Iannello said the bylaw was never intended as a “heavy-handed” way to force property owners from ensuring stormwater is not infiltrating sanitary sewers on their properties.

“It was always meant to be a situational thing, where you have flooding in a neighbourhood and we need to do something for those homeowners,” he said. “We need to have the authority to be able to do that.”

The city has set aside $200,000 in funding to help property owners pay for the work, when it’s required.

But Ward 1 Coun. Mary Ann Grimaldi remains concerned about the bylaw.

She said she previously asked several times for the criteria the city engineer would use to determine if a homeowner would be asked to disconnect their weeping tiles from sewers.

“I’m very angry that I’ve asked all these times and never received it. I feel like it is a slap in the face.”

Grimaldi is concerned that residents could be ordered to disconnect weeping tiles “at the discretion of the engineer.”

“By giving full discretion to the engineer in order to be able to decree that a certain property has to be done for whatever reason he wants, can lead to an abuse of power, and it can lead to political actions being taken on residents,” she said.

Iannello, however, said giving the engineer discretion in this situation “is not a power thing.”

“The engineer has no intention of playing politics or doing whatever you suggested,” he said.

The bylaw, he added, also requires the engineer to refer properties they’re concerned with to city council before any order against that property owner can be issued.

“I am not sure how any engineer could abuse their power under that condition,” he said.

