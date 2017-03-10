The Barenaked Ladies are heading back to Niagara as part of a national fall tour.

The sixth show the pop/rock band’s 24-date ’Canada 1 Five 0’ tour will be at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines on Oct. 10.

Tickets will be $97 regular and $83 for Hot Ticket members. They go on sale to the general public Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

For members, tickets are available March 15 at 10 a.m., and for Seat Owner Members, March 13 at 10 a.m.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, the Scarborough band is finishing up its 16th album, Fake Nudes. They have been nominated for 18 Juno Awards over the years, winning seven. They’ve also been nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group at the Grammy Awards in both 1999 and 2001.

The tour begins Sept. 30 in North Bay and continues to Nov. 11 in Kamloops, BC.

Last week, the band played two dates at the Niagara Fallsview Casino, March 1 and 2.

For the new tour, the band will donate $1 from every ticket sold to Canadian education charity MusiCounts, which strives to ensure Canadian children have access to music through their schools and communities.

To date, the charity has supported more than 750 schools and 300 post-secondary music program graduates.