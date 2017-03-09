Pair arrested on drug charges

A St. Catharines man and woman have been arrested following a Niagara Regional Police investigation launched last month into alleged sales of cocaine in the Garden City.

In a news release, police said they made observations that were consistent with an individual who was operating a drug-trafficking operation from his residence — close to a daycare — where several suspected drug deals took place.

On Thursday police executed a search warrant at a Beecher Street address and arrested two individuals.

David Brewer, 54, and Nicole Kieley, 43, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

In total police seized 164 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $16,400 plus $495 in cash.