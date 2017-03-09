Man critically injured in workplace

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries from a factory in St. Catharines Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS and St. Catharines fire services were called to THK, formerly TRW, on Louth Street around 3 p.m. for a report of a workplace accident.

St. Catharines firefighters extricated a man pinned under a load.

Paramedics transported him to hospital with critical injuries to his lower extremities. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating. Niagara Regional Police were assisting Thursday by holding the scene at the plant.