Second arrest in pawn shop robbery

Niagara Regional Police have arrested the second suspect in the robbery of a Niagara Falls pawn shop last month.

Robert Borges of Niagara Falls was arrested in Halton Region Tuesday (March 7) and was transported back to Niagara for a bail hearing. A warrant had been issued for Borges’ arrest following the Feb. 9 robbery of Niagara Pawnbrokers on Main Street.

After showing a weapon to the female store owner, the male suspect fled in a dark colored SUV. The store owner suffered minor injuries.

A week later, the vehicle was located. Arrested at the time was Borges’ 31-year-old fiancée, Chantal Seguin, who was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine) and Robbery with a Firearm.