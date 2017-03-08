Proposed condo neighbours share concerns

Neighbouring residents and Welland city councillors remain concerned about potential problems, despite a consultant's study saying 42 proposed parking spots is sufficient if a seven storey condominium is built on Niagara Street.

In addition reduced lot setbacks, developer N Squared Development Group has applied for a zoning amendment to allow one parking space for each of the building's 42 units. Currently, 1.5 parking spaces is required per residential unit.

But since the building is being promoted for student housing, lawyer Callum Shedden representing the developer said each of the 131 bedrooms within the 42-unit building could have one student living in them.

“You could have up to that many students or residents,” Shedden told city council during a public meeting Tuesday.

“That's what concerns me,” Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio replied.

“My biggest concern here is with parking,” Chiocchio said. “If we put 131 students with limited parking at this facility, I don't know where they're going to park.”

He said council has been told in the past that parking would not be an issue at student housing facilities, specifically on Trent Street.

“We're seeing cars jammed on the front on lawns, and housing that's $300,000 is devalued in the area when you see that type of thing happening,” Chiocchio said. “When you see a facility like this with 131 students in it, and limited to one parking space for 42 units, and they have visitors and family that come, where are they going to park?”

Paradigm Transportation Solutions Limited researched parking trends in neighbourhoods surrounding the college including the residence on First Avenue, and found that during a 12-hour period on two weekdays. At most during that time, only 20 of the 72 parking spaces available were occupied.

The consultant also looked at student housing in other cities including St. Catharines and found a demand of .22 to .33 parking spaces per unit.

Chiocchio said his own observations in Welland are much different.

“My observations on First Avenue … is seven cars jammed in front of homes and on the streets parked all over the place,” he said.

“You can't just pick one or two days and say, 'Oh, there's only 20 cars there and that resolves the problem.' But there is a problem. There's only 42 spots for parking for 131 kids. It's not enough and it's going to create problems.

“I've been around that area way too long. There is going to be parking problems, I guarantee it.”

Similar concerns were expressed by neighbouring residents who packed council chambers for the meetings.

Gram Avenue resident Doug Nicholls complained about a lack of privacy if the tower becomes a reality.

“No one, including my wife and I, want to see a seven storey tower looming over our backyards,” he said. “It would mean a total lack of privacy and a lack of enjoyment of our property.”

He was also concerned about the traffic at the nearby intersection of Woodlawn Road and Niagara Street, which he described as the busiest in the city.

“It has the most accident and many of a serious nature,” he said.

Neighbouring resident Kevin Gifford said the building “would tower far above the neighbouring properties,” and he fears it would lead to similar high rise buildings being added alongside it.

“I believe that if high density residential construction is going to happen in this area, a three to four storey maximum height would be far more appropriate than seven storeys.

“I encourage councillors to drive down these streets and imagine the aesthetics of a row of high rises behind the homes of these long time residents,” he said. “That's not what we signed up for. We would be in the shadow of these buildings, and on Gram would most likely be denied morning sunlight.”

Although residents and councillors were also concerned about disturbances that could be related to the student housing facility, Shedden said the developer plans to have a property manager on site 12 hours a day to help ensure problems do not happen.

“What happens for the other 12 hours when most of the problems take place?” Chiocchio asked.

Shedden said even when property managers were not present they would remain on call, which is an improvement over neighbouring rental facilities.

“Most of the rental facilities in the area don't have that, so this in our submission an improvement,” he said.

But Chiocchio said it doesn't resolve his concerns about “what happens if a problem occurs on the weekend or after hours and the property manager is not there?”

The application for zoning amendments will be considered in the next few weeks.

ABenner@postmedia.com