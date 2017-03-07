Thorold council briefs

Among items before Thorold city councillors Tuesday night: Brewfing, parks accessibility and a logo for the city's Canada 150 events.

Thorold poised to outlaw ‘brewfing’

Brewfing will soon be a thing of the past in Thorold.

A motion to prepare a bylaw to prohibit rooftop drinking in Thorold was brought forward by Coun. Terry Ugulini and supported by all councillors.

His move follows that of St. Catharines a week earlier, which wants to outlaw what’s referred to as “brewfing” and is known to be practiced by the post-secondary crowd.

Ugulini said the issue came up during Thorold’s most recent Town and Gown committee meeting. He said there is currently no bylaw in place to address the issue.

As Coun. Michael Charron said: “We can’t enforce something if we don’t have rules.”

Park accessibility to be reviewed

Coun. Jim Handley brought an issue before council Tuesday night concerning the accessibility of Memorial Park in Thorold.

There are two sets of stairs leading up to the park, making it hard for some people to partake in festivities taking place at there, he noted.

Coun. Fred Neale suggested a look be taken at Memorial and other parks in Thorold to identify accessibility issues.

City clerk Donna Delvecchio suggested Thorold’s accessibility director could conduct an audit, if council so wished. Council agreed it would be a good idea and passed a motion.

Logo selected for Thorold’s Canada 150 events

Thorold’s Canada 150 committee has unveiled the logo designed by David Duncker.

The logo, which will be used throughout the year to make people aware of the various events happening in Thorold, features a maple leaf with a ship on the right branch of the leaf and a indigenous feather on the left. The top branch of the maple leaf features a compass needle to symbolize the true north, Tim Geddes, chair of the committee explained.

Mayor Ted Luciani said he was “very impressed” with the design.

The committee will host a free March break skate Wednesday at the arena from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.