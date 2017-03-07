St. Catharines orders Burgoyne Bridge audit

St. Catharines councillors are ordering a forensic audit related to the probe of the Burgoyne Bridge project at regional council’s request.

City councillors voted behind closed doors Monday night to hire Deloitte Canada, the company which produced a forensic audit report of the troubled bridge project for Niagara Region.

That report has not been made public.

Regional council passed a motion March 2 requesting St. Catharines conduct a forensic audit into “areas of interest in St. Catharines” identified in the report. The Region will pick up the bill for the audit.

“We just want to make sure that any concerns that may have been raised through the initial Deloitte report are closed through an examination of our communications,” St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik said after the council meeting. “The scope shouldn’t be a very large scope.”

St. Catharines was a minor funding partner in the replacement of the century-old bridge, which spans Twelve Mile Creek and Highwy 406, linking the west end of the city to downtown.

The project went under the microscope after cost overruns nearly doubled the original estimate. The bridge construction now sits at more than $90 million.

City council voted behind closed doors for the audit Monday night because there were “identifiable individuals” in the original Deloitte report.

But whether the city actually has the records Deloitte is looking for is another story.

The city’s corporate retention policy for its electronic documentation is different from that of the Region.

Sendzik said council wants to make sure that whatever city hall electronic records are accessible and retrievable can be brought forward.

“What we don’t know at this time is if all or any of the files potentially in 2013 and ’14 and earlier are even accessible,” he said. “We know that there could be software that would allow us access to that material, but we don’t know it.”

That software or any work required by information technology experts to try and retrieve city hall information related to the Burgoyne Bridge will also be picked up by the Region.

Last month, regional council forwarded the Deloitte forensic audit report to Niagara Regional Police to investigate issues in the report. The police services board asked Chief Jeff McGuire to hand the investigation over to Ontario Provincial Police or the RCMP to avoid a perception of a conflict of interest. The chief acceded to the board’s request and said he’d ask OPP Commissioner Vine Hawkes to take on the probe.

Regional council’s request that St. Catharines order an audit also asked that the city forward Deloitte’s findings of that audit to the OPP.

— with files from Standard Staff

