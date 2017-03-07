Illustrator returning to Welland for March break

Illustrator Matt Forsythe lets his artwork do the talking.

The 40-year-old, Toronto-born Montreal resident described his current work as making picture books and comics, but in the past he has also worked as the lead designer for the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time.

Growing up in Welland, art was just an interest of his.

“I didn’t really know you could have a career in art,” he said, adding that after his time at Eastdale Secondary School he went off to McMaster University in Hamilton to study politics.

But while there, his art manifested as drawing political cartoons for the school paper. Eventually, while teaching English in Korea, he set himself a goal of making one comic and putting it online.

Ojingogo was the final result of that goal, and after he posted it online it was nominated during the first Eisner Awards for digital comics in 2004. He described the nomination as getting “huge recognition for a very small thing.”

Since then, he’s been able to turn his interest into a career. While he has worked on digital art projects in the past, he said he very much prefers the feel of traditional art and focuses his time on that nowadays.

Asked how he made a career of his artwork, he said it was just a matter of continuing to perfect his craft. As for getting jobs, he said he lets people come to him.

“It’s not the kind of thing you can really apply for.”

As an example, Forsythe said when he was working on Adventure Time, he and the other team members would seek out artists that they thought were interesting or had a unique style. He functions on the same principle, saying people who want to hire him will seek him out.

And they have.

Upcoming projects include a picture book with Lemony Snicket and another picture book called The Gold Leaf.

“Always be true to your own voice. You’re in the wrong job if someone wants to you change the way you work,” he said is his biggest message, which is something he’ll pass on when he visits Welland, Pelham and Port Colborne to talk about illustrating during next week’s March break.

He said he won’t necessarily focus too much on how to get a job in his field because his three presentations are geared towards kids, but he will perhaps pass some advice onto them.

Going out into communities and “hanging out with people” is part of the job he said he enjoys doing, and that he’s excited to be back in Welland. His Welland presentation takes place at Welland Public Library. He’ll be at the main branch on Tuesday at 1 p.m., between stopping at Port Colborne Public Library at 10:30 a.m. and Pelham Arena at 3 p.m. All of his talks are an hour in length and free of charge.

More of Forsythe’s work can be found at www.comingupforair.net.

There are many other activities happening across the region during the March break week.

Libraries, community centres, arenas and shopping malls all have something to keep the kids busy. Seaway Mall, for instance, will have a day when Safari Niagara brings out animals and does some animal-themed crafts, and The Pen Centre has inflatables and an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party.

Paint parties, craft days, science activities, Therapy Tails visits, kids’ shows and day camps are among the other activities available for kids and teens during their week off school. Visit local libraries, community centres, arenas and malls or take a look at their websites for full details about programs and activities available. A number of them require pre-registration and have small fees attached.

March break activities in Niagara can be found online

Libraries

wellandlibrary.ca

portcolbornelibrary.org

pelhamlibrary.on.ca

wainfleetlibrary.ca

www.stcatharines.library.on.ca

www.notlpubliclibrary.org

my.nflibrary.ca

Shopping malls

seawaymall.com

www.thepencentre.com

Community centres and arenas

www.welland.ca

www.portcolborne.ca

www.pelham.ca

www.wainfleet.ca

www.stcatharines.ca

www.niagarafalls.ca