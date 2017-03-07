Adam Sandler heading to Fallsview

Adam Sandler has a date with Niagara Falls.

The Saturday Night Live icon is returning to stand-up comedy in 2017, with two shows in Niagara Falls June 23 and 24. Once one of the biggest comedy stars in Hollywood, Sandler's long list of hits include The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. He signed a four-movie deal with Netflix in 2014.

Along with his movies, Sandler has released five comedy albums, including 1993's They're All Gonna Laugh At You! And 1996's What the Hell Happened To Me?

Tickets start at $175.

Sandler isn't the only funny business heading to Fallsview in June. A Night of Comedy on June 3 will feature Sinbad, Jim Breuer and Tom Papa. Tickets start at $45.

Returning to the casino June 1 and 2 will be Olivia Newton-John (tickets start at $60), while appearing for the first time June 21 and 22 will be legendary rocker Sammy Hagar, playing with Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony.

Fallsview's busy June line-up also includes Pat Boone June 27 to 29 ($25), The Gypsy Kings June 30 ($55), Richie Ren June 4 and 5 ($95), and an extended run of Dancing Queen June 8 to 18 ($25).

Tickets for all June shows go on sale Friday, noon, at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Fallsview Casino box office on show dates, and www.ticketmaster.ca