Police seeking suspects who stole credit card

Niagara Regional Police are looking for two people who broke into a car in Port Colborne and stole a credit card in February.

Sometime overnight Feb. 16 and 17, police say two people broke into a car parked at a residence on Highway 3 and stole personal items that included the card. That card was used in Niagara Falls five times on Feb. 17 between 1:37 a.m. and 2:05 a.m.

Police are looking for a man and a woman and say they were wearing “recognizable footwear.”

Anyone with information is by police asked to call the Welland detective office at 905-735-7811.