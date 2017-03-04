Two men arrested on sex-related charges

Change text size for the story

Two men face charges after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted at a Niagara Falls hotel room.

According to Niagara Regional Police, the woman went to the motel Thursday and sustained non-life threatening injuries as the result of an assault.

One of the males was unknown to the victim, police said.

The woman contacted police Friday and gave a description of her attackers.

Charged with administering noxious things, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence, sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of probation is Craig Goss.

Charged with assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of probation is Jordan Kuchmistrz.

Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing.