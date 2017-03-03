Falcons still have room for improvement

Now, that’s more like it.

After expressing disappointing about his team’s execution on offence in Game 1 of a junior B hockey, opening-round playoff series against the Pelham Panthers, St. Catharines Falcons head coach Chris Johnstone was a lot more satisfied after the second game.

St. Catharines outshot the visiting Panthers 45-19 and finished 3-for-9 on the power play in a 6-2 victory that puts the Falcons up two games to none in the best-of-seven series.

“It was a solid effort,” he said. “We had lots of shots, and the power-play was executed well tonight.”

Still, there is room for improvement, according to the Falcons head coach.

“We moved the puck better tonight, but I would like to see us tighten up defensively.”

“We are kind of running and gunning right now, and we do not like exchanging changes.”

Johnstone, whose Falcons are the second seed in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference, gave seventh-seeded Pelham credit for a commendable effort in Friday night’s game at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

“The Panthers worked very hard again,” he said.

St. Catharines, which trailed the Wednesday night’s series opener 2-0 before finding the back of the net in a 5-3 win, jumped out of the starting gate in Game 2.

Goals from Riley McCourt, Patrick MacDonald, Zach Main and Jacob Reeves put the Falcons up 4-0 before Logan Freiburger replied with a shorthanded goal for the Panthers.

McCourt, with his second of the game; and Lucas Smilsky gave St. Catharines a five-goal lead, and Pelham’s Quinton Maddock rounded the scoring with an even-strength marker 12:23 into the third period.

Game 3 is Sunday for a 1:30 p.m. puck drop at Pelham Arena, with Game 4 back at Jack Gatecliff on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In other action last night, the Niagara Falls Canucks beat the visiting Welland Jr. Canadians 4-1 to take a 1-0 lead in that quarter-final.

Game 2 takes place Sunday at Welland Arena, starting at 7 p.m.

