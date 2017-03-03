Catholic elementary teachers face lock out

Catholic elementary school teachers will be locked out of the classrooms if a new deal can't be reached with the school board by March 20.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board issued a media release Friday afternoon, warning that permanent elementary teachers would be locked out due to stalled negotiations with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association Niagara Elementary Unit.

In the media release, the board says it voted unanimously in favour of issuing a notice to the teachers union, which continues to disrupt the “educational experience for all of our 14,700 elementary students” through a work-to-rule action that has been in place since September.

The media release says the lockout “is in the students’ best interests,” due to the lengthy impasse that has made it impossible to deliver the highest quality education experience our students deserve and expect.

The board says it has met with union representatives 21 times since negotiations began in February, 2016, and worked with three different provincially appointed mediators, but has failed to make any substantial progress resolving outstanding issues.