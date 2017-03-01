Principal Suzy Walsh and six students from St. Charles Catholic Elementary School in Thorold re-enacted their morning announcements for Niagara Catholic District School Board trustees Tuesday evening.

With their Penguin Pit Stop, they imitated a newscast, each student reporting a school highlight before throwing it back to anchor Sophia Mullins, a Grade 3 student.

They left the board meeting with a news flash for Wednesday morning’s announcements.

Trustees approved a modified pupil accommodation review that could lead to St. Charles, a kindergarten to Grade 3 school, merging with nearby Monsignor Clancy Catholic Elementary School, a grades 4 to 8 school.

Education superintendent Ted Farrell outlined the process, which was to begin Wednesday morning with the posting of review information on the board’s website, www.niagaracatholic.ca.

The two schools are under capacity, he said. It is part of a problem of declining enrolment across the board. Since 2010, the board’s 49 schools with 16,755 pupil spaces now serve 14,846 students.

On March 28, the Catholic school councils from St. Charles and Monsignor Clancy will meet to discuss four options adopted by the board Tuesday.

They are: close St. Charles and move students to Monsignor Clancy; close both and build a new school; close Monsignor Clancy and move to St. Charles; or keep both open and shuffle boundaries of other schools to fill them both.

The review process will continue through a series of meetings, with the board expected to make a decision on June 27.

For the students and their parents at Tuesday’s board meeting, it was the first time most had heard about the merger proposal, said the principal Walsh.

So, she said, there has been little reaction so far.

The two schools do work closely now, she said.

Farrell said, from the board staff’s point of view, the strongest option is closing St. Charles, built in 1950, and renovating the 1964 Monsignor Clancy to accommodate primary students as well as those in grades 4 to 8.

Clancy, a former high school from 1989 to 1999, has a theatre, double gym and other features that would not now be funded by the Ministry of Education in a new school, he said. The school also sits on a large property of 4.7 hectares.

“We think we have a good solid business case,” he said.

But, he said, the final decision will lie with the community and the school board.