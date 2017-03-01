BARKOVICH: Dubois name fit for new French school

This is probably none of my business. But that’s OK. I’m going to write about it anyway.

I read in this fine newspaper last week that plans for a new French-language school in Welland are moving ahead, albeit slowly.

The school will replace Confederation secondary school and Champlain elementary school. Officials hope the ground-breaking ceremony will be held this spring.

Claire Francoeur, communications officer for the school board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, told reporter Michelle Allenberg the name will not be decided until construction is near completion.

That gives me more than enough time to suggest a name and lobby on its behalf if this is needed.

The name? It’s a no-brainer.

The name of Welland’s new French-language school, in my opinion, should be: École Dr. Jacques Dubois.

No one locally is more deserving.

Dr. Dubois, who passed April 8, 2015, aged 92, was a distinguished francophone, a distinguished Wellander and a distinguished Canadian.

As I remember him, he was a gentleman and a gentle man.

Watching him, many years ago, while covering meetings of the Welland County General Hospital board and the Welland Board of Education, I could see that when Dr. Dubois spoke, people listened, and they listened closely.

He was scholarly and statesman-like.

Naming this new school after Dr. Dubois would be the right thing to do on so many levels including commitment to the French language, franco-Ontarian culture and community organizations. His obituary noted he made several significant contributions over the years such as leading the establishment of French-language schools in Welland and chairing the French-language health services task force for Ontario.

Dr. Dubois was admitted to the Order of Canada Oct. 18, 2001, and invested as a Member of the Order, Oct. 26, 2002.

The citation read at his investiture says that for more than 50 years “he has been an important influence on various aspects of Welland’s francophone community,” “has worked in the fields of health, education, culture and social causes,” among other contributions and involvements.

The Latin inscription on the front of his medal, “Desideratis Meliorem Patriam,” means “Those who desire to improve the country.”

He was a Welland resident since 1949, when he moved here to practice medicine. He was a general practitioner, served as chief of staff at Welland hospital and was coroner for many years. I recall reading in a French-language newspaper that he delivered 3,000 babies during his career.

Quoted for a story after his passing, Wellander Alain Breton commented: “He will always be remembered as our doctor who fought for French causes, whether it was in schools or the church.” Breton, who spent many years serving with Dr. Dubois as members of Club Richelieu, also said Dr. Dubois was the club’s founding president and served two terms as chair.

Rocky Letourneau, a city councillor, told the newspaper Dr. Dubois was instrumental in many of Club Richelieu’s accomplishments, such as establishing Foyer Richelieu — Welland’s French-language long-term-care home. He also said the French-language elementary and secondary schools in the city were largely the result of the work Dubois did promoting the needs of francophone families in Welland.

The school board would not be going out on a limb by naming the new school after a distinguished Welland resident. Precedents exist in Welland’s past, e.g.: École Rosario Tanguay, École Dr. Renaud.

The life story of Dr. Dubois shows why and how he was a distinguished and pre-eminent member of the larger Welland community and of course our francophone community. When the school board contemplates a name for its new school, I hope it gives due consideration to Dr. Dubois for that honour. And quite frankly, why wait until the school nears completion? Do it now.

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.