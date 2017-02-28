International school hopes to attract local kids

Renovations to the former public high school on Niagara Stone Road are ongoing, some visible from the outside, while inside, with upgrades and cosmetic changes that are definitely an improvement, the important task of educating teens continues.

The privately-owned Royal Elite International Academy has about 120 students from all over the world, including two from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Although the school is Chinese-owned, when the bell rings at the end of the day the students, smartly dressed in uniforms, fill the halls with many languages - they come from Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mexico, Nigeria, Spain, Turkey, and by next month, will include two from Iran, says Jade Winterbottom, who co-ordinates accommodations and activities for the students.

The halls and classrooms would look familiar to anyone who has been in the building when it was a public school, but much improved from its last years, when the board invested little in upkeep. The interior is fresh and vibrant, painted in soothing, welcoming colours, the desks and all other equipment is shiny-new, and the walls are adorned with large photographs of busy and beaming students of the many cultures and backgrounds represented in the enrollment.

When the kids in high spirits gather in the library at the end of the day, waiting for their buses, they are just like any other group of teens, animated, chattering and laughing, some lounging on the new plush leather couches and chairs in a bright, cheerful room that has been renovated and updated, others pulling out books and finding places at a table to do their homework together.

Some students are in a residence in Niagara Falls at the moment, although accommodations are under construction in what the locals call the Virgil wing of the former public high school to house up to 200 students.

The wing will include study and lounge areas, and the kitchen downstairs in the old cafeteria has already been renovated, with chefs preparing three meals a day.

The remaining students are referred to as “home stays,” billeted with families in Niagara-on-the-Lake, says Winterbottom.

“The home-stay families have been great. They get really involved with the kids and showing them around. The students are really enjoying life with their families. We’re getting a lot of good feedback from both the kids and the families.”

The plan, even when the residence construction is completed, is to continue to have some students stay with host families - many parents prefer for their kids to have “the whole cultural experience,” says Winterbottom.

And two of those families have chosen to send their teens to the private school, the revenue from taking a home-stay student offsetting the cost.

Most of the kids staying in town are using public transportation, and it’s working out really well - the kids have to get to the bus stop and most of the homes are within walking distance. Some ride their bikes in the good weather, said Winterbottom.

Most of the international students arrive with basic English, and take extra classes to bring their language skills up to speed during their semester at the school - most stay for one eight-month term, although some remain longer, she said.

“In just eight months, we see a huge difference. They’re English is great by the time they go home.”

The majority come for their Grade 12, to prepare them for university, but some attend from Grade 9 to 12, she said.

Other than the extra English classes, the school follows the Ontario high school curriculum, she added.

“We’ve done a lot with the kids - the Terry Fox run, the Candlelight Stroll and the Christmas parade, we have kids who have signed up with the town’s volunteer program to shovel snow - they were so excited, but there’s been no snow. We went out and picked up leaves on streets that were within walking distance, and we’ll continue to do what we can. If there is anything going on in the community, let us know - we’re interested being involved.”

She understands it’s important for students to be part of and visible in the community, and is working toward that goal, expecting that it will be easier once the good weather arrives.

“In the summer, I’m sure you’ll see a lot more of us,” she says.

“We just got here -it hasn’t even been a year yet - and it’s been a big project, but we’ll do more as we go along. We’re here for the long haul, and we’re gradually working our way to a place in the community. Everything has happened very quickly, and we had to move students here, look after renovations, and try to to a lot in a a short time. It’s been a very busy time for us.”

On the weekends, they organize trips to places like Niagara Fall or Toronto, and even to the Niagara Pumphouse Art Centre for art classes, to keep the kids busy and make sure they experience as much as they can during their stay.

School continues year-round, and as for holidays, special days from all cultures are recognized throughout the year and celebrated in-class.

“We celebrate each independence day. We try to make all students feel at home, and the students love to learn about other cultures. We know many of them keep in touch and some visit each other. We see those pictures on Facebook. Students have life-long friends from being here.”

That definitely includes Jessica Keller from NOTL, in Grade 12 at Royal Elite, and Miranda Sanchez, in Grade 11. Sanchez is here from Mexico, staying with the Keller family.

Keller said she was a little nervous moving from Governor Simcoe for her last year of high school, but “once I got here I loved it. It was worth it. I always wanted to go to high school in NOTL, and this was a way to make it happen.”

There is nothing at all she can think of, she says, that she misses from the St. Catharines high school she attended for Grade 9 to 11 - except, possibly, she says after a long pause, “dances, like a semi-formal.”

“We can do that,” jumps in Winterbottom.

“It’s my job to arrange activities for the kids. If they come to me and say they want to go skating, I make it happen. If they want a semi-formal, I can do that.”

Keller says she was able to take all the subjects she wanted, and with a smaller class size - they range from eight or nine students to 19 in the largest class - she can get all the help she needs from her teachers.

“And I’m having a lot of fun,” she adds. “I’ve made a lot of interesting friends. They’re so cool, so funny, and smart. It’s been really awesome.”

While her friend Sanchez is learning English, she is picking up Spanish.

“When I go to Mexico to visit her, I’ll be able to talk to people. And it’s been pretty goal to learn so much about other cultures. I have friends who are from all different countries,” says Keller. She said if there are local students who are even considering attending the international school, “my advice would be just do it. You’ll have friends from around the globe.”

She recommends having a “home-stay” student as well.

“It’s been a really awesome experience. It might be easier for kids to start in Grade 9, but the decision to leave my school and come here was definitely worth it. There is nothing about it I regret.”

And there is no doubt, as far as the two girls are concerned, that there will be visits back and forth, and that they will always be a part of each other’s lives. They’re just sad their time together is about to end, as Sanchez has to return to Mexico when her semester ends next month.

“I don’t want to go home in April,” she says. “I want to stay longer.”

While there are staff members in offices at the school on the phone daily to other countries, recruiting international students - another 10 or 11 are expected to arrive this month - the push is on now to raise awareness of the school within the community and appeal to Niagara-on-the-Lake families with high-school aged kids, said Winterbottom.

The school is introducing two new programs aimed at local students - hockey and performing arts.

The hockey program will be run by former NHLers Zenon Kenopka and Adam Oates, who will offer skills development to players from Grade 9 to 12 in the morning at one of the Virgil arenas. The students will then be bused to the Niagara Stone Road high school. Off-ice training will be offered at the school as well, and students participating in the hockey program will earn a physical education credit.

The performing arts program will feature professionals from the Shaw Festival, who will offer classes before and after school for local kids.

A meeting at the school Thursday, March 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. will present information about the two programs in more detail.