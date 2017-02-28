Gala supports medical imaging

At least once in their lives, every resident in Niagara will likely need medical imaging services.

About 362,000 medical imaging examinations are done at Niagara hospitals, such as ultrasound examinations, CT scans or x-rays.

Saturday, more than 360 people gathered at Sheraton on the Falls in support of the Niagara Health System OneFoundation's efforts to ensure Niagara residents have the medical imaging equipment they need, during an event called the Fire and Ice Gala, decorated with ice sculptures created by Festive Ice Sculptures, and bright floral bouquets that were designed to look like fire.

The NHS chief of medical imaging Dr. Julian Dobranowski said it's “absolutely essential” that medical imaging equipment be kept up to date to continue to provide the highest quality of care.

As a result of contributions from the community, he said donors have helped ensure that patients “receive the care they need, when they need it.”

In his first event since becoming the OneFoundation's president, Roger Ali said donors from throughout Niagara have “the power to impact the well-being of virtually every Niagara resident through their support of Niagara Health.”

Donors, he added, are “truly helping build a healthier Niagara.”