Fair share of jobs available in Niagara

Eager applicants handed out resumes to prospective employers Tuesday at the annual Niagara Job Fair at Seaway Mall in Welland.

More than 1,000 people were expected to attend the event, which first began about 20 years ago.

There were 148 businesses and organizations at the fair offering part-time, full-time and seasonal job opportunities. Among employers were WildPlay Niagara Falls, Niagara Catholic District School Board and Goodwill.

What makes this job fair impactful is that there are diverse employers from a variety of industries, said Jay Gemmell, executive director of John Howard Society of Niagara. He said it’s “the most bang for your buck” when it comes to job searching.

People from all backgrounds attended the fair, from high school students to people in their 50s. Gemmell said there is usually a good mix of people looking for jobs each year.

Wellander Justin Marr, 26, said it seemed as though there were a lot of jobs available in Niagara. Marr, who is currently unemployed, said he was interested in working for WildPlay Niagara Falls, but would be happy to find a job in any industry.

“There are lots of interesting jobs here … Hopefully I’ll get a call,” he said while holding a stack of resumes.

A couple of tips Marr had for people looking for a job was to be well-prepared and have up-to-date resumes.

Gemmell said employers begin to think about summer employment needs in February and March. Holding a job fair now gives people the chance to get a headstart on finding that summer job they want.

Denis Morris High School students Arianna Johns, 17, and Kasia Hughes, 17, attended the job fair to find summer employment. The Catholic school board takes students to the job fair each year to expose students to job opportunities. Johns and Hughes attended with fellow students who browsed the numerous booths set up with career information.

Hughes said the fair was fun and she was able to pick up some information about various job opportunities.

Johns, who is interested in the culinary industry, said the fair helped her to see what is available in that industry.

The two students agreed they find attending a job fair more helpful than speaking to a guidance councillor at school. Johns said that’s because they get to speak to people who actually work in the industries they are interested in.

