Wainfleet poised for local 4.35% tax hike

Wainfleet residents are looking at a 4.35 per cent township tax increase.

The figure does not take into account Niagara Region and education taxes.

Aldermen will vote on the township’s spending envelope for 2017 on March 7.

The proposed hike includes an overall increase in services, Mayor April Jeffs said.

Council’s first budget meeting took place Jan. 17 when operating and capital budgets were presented. During the initial meeting it was determined an individual who owns a property valued at $250,302 would see an increase of $64.13 for the entire year on Wainfleet’s portion of property taxes.

Council had hoped to pass the budget before next month. But due to an alderman being away for the second proposed budget meeting at the end of January, the meeting was rescheduled for March when council will vote on budget allocations and the proposed tax increase.

Corporate services manager Adam Cross said the delayed passage doesn’t affect any projects and that operations are business as usual.

Wainfleet town staff have determined the 2017 operational budget to be $5.1 million. The capital budget is $4.7 million.

Cross said the main capital works project this year is a proposed fire station which will cost about $1.8 million.

