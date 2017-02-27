ADOPT A PET: Mr. Grumpy needs a happy home

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Wilbur: domestic medium hair, male

Norma: domestic longhair, female, two years old

Slippers: domestic shorthair, female

Parker: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Pocus: domestic shorthair, female, four years old

Gustav: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Mr. Grumpy: domestic longhair, male, nine years old

Jupiter: domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Dogs

Koda: shepherd/ Chinese shar-pei, male, six months old

Maverick: Alaskan husky mix, male, five years old

Kira: shepherd/ border collie, female

Other

Angus O'Hare: Dwarf Dutch mix rabbit, one year old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC