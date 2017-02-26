Falls man wanted for assault with weapon

Niagara police are on the look out for a Niagara Falls man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a weapon Saturday.

Niagara Regional Police said they responded to a home on Sixth Avenue in Niagara Falls at around 4:10 p.m. in relation to an assault investigation.

In the interest of public safety, police said members of the Emergency Task Unit were called in to assist as police received information that a weapon had been used in the assault.

The home was secured and eventually cleared by officers.

But the suspect, David Shirley, 31, had fled prior to police's arrival and is believed to be in possession of a weapon, although police did not disclose what the weapon is.

The victim was taken to Greater Niagara General Hospital and treated for her injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

Police said Shirley is wanted for assault with a weapon.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111.