Several violent assaults in Falls tourism area

Niagara police are looking for the suspects involved in several violent assaults they say took place in the Fallsview tourist area Friday evening, including three within a 10-minute span.

Niagara Regional Police said a couple were walking on Portage Road, near Fallsview Boulevard, at 9:35 p.m. when they were approached by a group of males.

Police said one of the males tried to rob the male victim and assaulted him with a weapon.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said at 9:40 p.m., a couple were standing on a terrace at the rear of the Embassy Suites Hotel on Fallsview Boulevard when the same group of suspects approached and violently assaulted the male victim in an unprovoked attack.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said at 9:45 p.m. the same group of suspects approached a lone male standing in the area of Dixon Street at Fallsview Boulevard.

This victim was assaulted with a weapon in an unprovoked attack. The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects in all three incidents are described as being 18-to-25 years of age, wearing hoodies and baggy pants.

Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a male victim was walking on Stanley Ave near Main Street when he was approached by a lone male suspect.

The suspect assaulted the victim and stole personal property from him.

The suspect is described as black, in his early 20s, with a medium build.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they continue to investigate these incidents and ask anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.