YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Working to win the war

It’s August 11, 1915, at the start of the second year of the First World War, and the men in this old photo are about to take time out from their wartime jobs to participate in a day of city-wide patriotic rallies and recruiting of young men to serve in the armed forces

They’re employees of the Metal Drawing Co., a firm established when the government took over a part of the Packard Electric complex at the south end of Geneva Street and began to produce percussion timers for 18 pound artillery shells. The plant at its peak had 300 employees who produced 10,000 (!) of those percussion timers per day.

This borrowed Packard facility was just one of several plants that turned from peacetime to wartime production during the First World War. Another munitions plant, the St. Catharines Steel & Metal Co., was established in an old shoe factory in Western Hill; part of the Monarch Knitting plant on Page Street began to produce military uniforms; and McKinnons, Canadian Crocker Wheeler and Whitman & Barnes likewise did war work.

On this particular occasion the men have put down their tools to join an afternoon of patriotic, morale building, and recruitment activities that occupied much of downtown for the day. They would march as a group from the plant over to Montebello Park, carrying banners with patriotic messages, like the one partially visible on the right side of this photo:

“Who are we? Who are we?

We are the boys of the M.D.C. [Metal Drawing Co.],

We are the boys that make the shells,

To blow the Germans all to -------“

Also visible in the photo (left, rear) is a mock-up of a machine gun that the men would carry with them. In Montebello Park later that afternoon their representative would turn over to Lt.-Col. F. C. McCordick, commander of the 35th Regiment, a brass plate that would later be attached to a real machine gun that the Metal Drawing workers had contributed to purchase for the Army.

There would be many more such morale and enlistment promotion activities in the three years still to come during the First World War.Finally, on November 11, 1918, news of the armistice in Europe reached St. Catharines, and in due course Packard’s had its plant back and peacetime production began again.

In subsequent decades Packard sold the property. It housed a silk manufacturer for a while, but ultimately, in 1976, the former factory buildings were levelled, and soon were replaced by one of the city’s tallest buildings, the Mill Run condo building at 7 Gale Crescent.

