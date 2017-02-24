Couple offers library help to reach finish line

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library, close to reaching its goal to raise $250,000 for the renovation currently underway, has received a push to take it across the finish line.

A very generous couple has pledged to match all donations made from now until March 31, said Cathy Simpson, CEO of the library.

The couple have already donated to the library’s fundraising campaign, she said, but when they heard recently that there is still about $42,000 needed to reach its goal, they offered to help.

The campaign aim was to go to the public to raise $250,00 to add to the grants from the federal and provincial governments, and from the municipality.

The renovation will provide quiet study spaces, more seating and more accessible shelving, updated technology, accessible washrooms, and a “makers space,” with new technology to be available for the use of members.

The building now home to the first library of Upper Canada is 16 years old, with no updates, and doesn’t meet the needs of a modern library, says library CEO Cathy Simpson.

The $250,000, in addition to money already received, will not completely fund the project, but it’s been designed so that parts of it can be phased in, with fundraising to continue as needed, said Simpson.

“We didn’t want to go to the community for more than that - it was too big an ask,” she said, adding there are other grants and corporate donations still to be pursued.

The project is expected to cost about $400,000 for construction and about another $500,000 for shelving, new furniture, technical upgrades and equipment and everything above and beyond construction.

So the offer of matching donations, which will be referred to as the “finish line campaign,” was great news.

“It means every donation is going to be twice the amount, with the matching challenge,” she said.

Library manager Laura Tait is also excited about this latest offer.

“The Niagara-on-the-Lake community has shown us great support in our fundraising efforts and it is because of them that our goal is now in sight. We are hoping that this matching offer will inspire those who have not yet given to donate, knowing that their money will make twice the impact,” said Tait.

Any donations, including naming opportunities, can be made at the temporary library, located in the Community Centre, or online at www.notlpubliclibrary.org.