Coldest Night getting warm reception

Susan Venditti, the executive director of Start Me Up Niagara, has her walking shoes warmed up and ready.

The agency is holding its major fundraising effort, The Coldest Night of the Year walk, Saturday.

“It is going really well,” she said of this year’s effort. “We are at about 66 percent of our goal of $100,000. What is amazing to me 2,956 teams across Canada, we have one that is in the third spot in terms of funds raised. Of 113 locations, we are in the fifth spot. That’s pretty good for a city the size of St. Catharines.”

The walk offers participants a chance to support the hungry, homeless and hurting as well as experience what it is like on the streets in the dead of winter, Venditti said.

The agency works with individuals facing life challenges such as addiction, mental illness, poverty, homelessness, and unemployment.

The Market Square jump-off point opens at 4 p.m. The kickoff ceremony begins at 5 p.m. with Bones, the Niagara IceDogs mascot, leading the walk on its five-kilometre route.

Details of how to participate or donate are available on Start Me Up Niagara’s website.

“When people get back we will have music and plenty of donated food and beverages. It will be a fun night.

“And people also need to know that even after the walk is over, we will be accepting donations for another month.”

More than 350 people took part in the Coldest Night walk last year in St. Catharines, Venditti said. Participants raised about $90,000. About 65 communities across the country take part every year.

Start Me Up Niagara’s centre at 17 Gale Cres. is open 365 days.

In 2015, 32,180 individuals signed in to take advantage of Start Me Up Niagara’s services.

The number jumped to 46, 205, in 2016, a 44 percent increase year over year, making fundraising even more important. The agency needs to expand, Venditti said.

“We are bursting at the seams,” Venditti said. “We have leased a location at 203 Church St. to open a new program that focuses on more meaningful activities such as developing skills and employment opportunities. That will take the pressure off this building.”

