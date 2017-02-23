'Background' work on speedway continues

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

The Canadian Motor Speedway is telling Fort Erie residents to be patient.

It apparently is still working on bringing the $400-million project that’s been on the local radar for 10 years to fruition.

A billboard has been erected on Garrison Road that says ‘Be Patient,’ accompanied by the project’s logo and a graphic of a race car.

A request for an interview with speedway officials about the billboard’s message and the current status of the CMS was replied to with the following statement: “Work continues in the background on design, government, and development of the operations team that will manage the facility.”

At last week’s council meeting, Fort Erie Economic Development and Tourism Corporation general manager Jim Thibert was joined by a team from Deloitte, the firm which carried out the Fort Economic Preparedness study, which says the speedway project, when combined with the proposed Miller’s Creek Marina project, could have an annual economic impact of $230 million in Fort Erie.

The study also projects that at peak capacity, the two projects could create up to 4,700 jobs, if they both operate simultaneously.

The report also says the proposed $280-million commercial and retail development at the Fort Erie Racetrack would contribute significantly to the local economy and create job opportunities.

The track’s new ownership, headed by Buffalo-based developer Carl Paladino, indicated in the past they would be shovel-ready the day after ground is broken on the speedway project.

“Fort Erie and Niagara and Ontario need to muster their resources and attention on a mutual plan to make these projects happen,” said Thibert after last week’s presentation to council.

The report recommends the local government prioritize these projects, starting with the speedway.

It should address infrastructure needs and create more amenities for tourists, which at times could cause the population of Fort Erie to double its current population of 30,000 people.

In an interview Monday, Mayor Wayne Redekop said he and Town of Fort Erie CAO Tom Kuchyt have had recent meetings with partner and executive director Azhar Mohammad.

“Some of it I’m able to share with councillors, some of it he’s requested it remain strictly confidential,” said Redekop.

He also feels the Town of Fort Erie has fulfilled its role in making the long-awaited project a reality.

“It’s fair to say that in this stage of the game, from my perspective, the municipality has pretty much done the things we can do to facilitate forward movement,” he said.

In recent years, the town has unsuccessfully applied to the Small Communities Fund, a provincial and federal initiative that supports major projects in towns and cities,

Approximately $20 million worth of infrastructure work is needed to service the speedway on its 600-acre site.

Redekop says municipal officials are currently seeking assistance from other levels of government to fund the necessary work for the speedway, but also tie the same project into wastewater services at the site of the Miller’s Creek Marina project, as well as residential lands recently added to the urban boundary.

“How we do that is a matter of design and advice from experts and that’s a process that’s ongoing right now,” he said.

There are also two outstanding land acquisitions that have not taken place between two private property owners and the speedway, which the Ontario Municipal Board said in 2012 need to be included in the plans.

Altogether, Fort Erie has many projects on its radar that could come together nicely over the next few years, said the mayor.

“There are a lot of balls in the air, a couple I can’t even talk about, that could be a trigger for investment.”

The Miller’s Creek marina project is also making progress.

Last month, the Niagara Parks Commission issued a draft request for proposals for an investment and development opportunity at its marina along the Niagara Parkway.

“That’s moving forward – we’re very optimistic about it,” he said.

The report presented to council last week cost $115,000 and was paid for out of the EDTC’s reserves.