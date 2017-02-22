Thorold council briefs

Among items before Thorold councillors Tuesday: the Brock District Plan, the city's deteriorating canal mural and accolades for a parade team.

Vision for university district taking shape

The Brock District Plan is nearing its finishing stages.

Niagara Region planning commissioner Rino Mostacci told Thorold council Tuesday night the Brock District is setting the framework for planning designs and developments of a complete community.

Like other university districts — University of British Columnbia and MIT are examples — the Brock District will be a huge asset. Years ago Brock was an isolated institution, but in recent years this has changed, he said.

Mostacci told council that with Niagara Region headquarters, university employees and Thorold city staff, there are about 5,000 employees in the district who would benefit from a complete community experience around the university, mostly accessible within a five- to 10-minute walk.

In the past three years about $180 million was invested into the Brock District, he said.

The area “has all the raw ingredients to become a very successful university district.”

Next steps include establishing a Brock District technical advisory committee and undertaking a Niagara Region official plan amendment to assist with implementation of the district plan.

Coun. Terry Ugulini commended Mostacci on the work he and his team have been doing. He said the plan is forward-thinking.

Ugulini asked what council could do to help, to which Mostacci replied by “keeping the bar high” when it comes to developments in the district. He said the city should make sure that future buildings are going to be world-class in terms of use, construction and the image they are portraying.

Thorold mural deteriorating

The mural wall along the Welland Canal in Thorold is in bad shape, so city staff are going to investigate what to do with it.

Coun. Jim Handley brought the issue before council, saying the mural is in deteriorating condition, its paint is faded and graffiti is sprayed on top of paintings in some area.

Coun. Michael Charron said a lot of hard work from volunteers went in to making it look good — but it doesn’t look good anymore.

Parade team commended

Mayor Ted Luciani expressed his deepest gratitude towards members of Thorold’s Santa Claus parade committee who “came in at the 11th hour” and pulled off a Christmas miracle last fall.

When the previous committee dissolved last year, Lauren Krause and Myra Robertson worked tirelessly to keep the tradition going. Luciani awarded each of the members with a certificate Tuesday.

Krause thanked everyone who donated their time and money and said she is looking forward to Nov. 25, the date of the 26th annual Thorold Santa Claus parade.

In the meantime, Luciani noted, there are a number of vacancies on committees serving the community. If interested, citizens are encouraged to go on the town’s website, thorold.com, under the tab “What is happening in your community.”