Sign confusion leads to Scotties parking woes

Curling fans visiting St. Catharines this week may have found $30 parking tickets waiting for them on their vehicles.

The city, however, has since taken steps to clear up confusion that may have led to numerous parking tickets being handed out Tuesday afternoon, said St. Catharines billing manager Lisa Read.

Daniel Stelmaschuk, an avid curling fan from Welland said he pulled into a parking lot, planning to watch Draw 9 of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

He said he was shocked to find “parking tickets on at least 75 per cent of the vehicles” in the lot.

“It doesn’t make for good publicity,” Stelmaschuk said. “I’m not very happy about the situation.”

She said the confusion was likely a result of two signs posted at the entrance to a few city parking lots near Meridian Centre, such as one on Race Street. One sign says the lot is for permit holders only during business hours, but a second sign posted on the opposite side of the entrance says “special event parking $5, when an attendant is present.”

Problems resulted from people reading the special event parking sign, and missing the sign about permit parking.

Since there was no attendant present, some drivers assumed it was free to park there.

“There was no attendant there, but there was just a guy going around and issuing tickets for $30,” Stelmaschuk said. “Even the guy issuing the tickets should have realized something’s wrong here, but that didn’t happen.”

Read said city staff were at the parking lots Wednesday to cover the special event parking signs with plastic bags, hoping to avoid confusion in the future. The bags will be removed in the evenings, when the special event parking is in place.

Although Read didn’t provide a total number of tickets issued, she confirmed that “there were a number of them.”

She said the city does have a process to allow people to dispute their tickets.

“We’re totally understanding of what has gone on, so we’re happy to discuss it.”

She advised people to call the parking services department at city hall at 905-688-5600.

Although there are about 1,000 city-owned parking spots in downtown St. Catharines, Meridian Centre alone has the capacity to hold as many as 6,000 people, according to its website. But there are also hundreds of additional metered parking spaces, as well as private lots that can accommodate an event of this magnitude.

“We host a number of events and sometimes simultaneously, between the performing arts centre and Meridian Centre,” Read said.

She said parking information has been posted on both the city and Meridian Centre websites to help people plan their visit.

Doug Geddie, vice-chair of the Scotties host committee, said the city has been “bending over backwards to try to accommodate people” during the event.

He said city staff that event organizers met with prior to the tournament “were suggesting event-level parking and additional staffing at the garages.”

“The city knew about it and the city was prepared,” Geddie said. “My understanding was they were going to cut some slack.”

Stelmaschuk managed to avoid getting a parking ticket himself, eventually making his way to the golf club on Westchester Avenue where free parking was available, and a shuttle service provided rides to the nearby arena, where he said parking also posed a challenge.

“There are 400 volunteers and they had to park at the golf course, too, so there was very limited availability,” Stelmaschuk said.

Read said the city is learning from experience.

“For every time we have a major event in the city, we kind of regroup and see how we can get information out in a little clearer manner and to different audiences,” she said.

