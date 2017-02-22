Pelham pushes to have Fenwick school name changed

Pelham is asking District School Board of Niagara to reconsider the Wellington Heights name that replaces E.W. Farr Memorial School in Fenwick.

Town council Tuesday altered a resolution suggested by Names Matter, a group that wants DSBN to drop the name for the expanded school.

Nancy Beamer, speaking for Names Matter, told council Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, was “a documented racist” based on a comment he made in the British House of Lords in 1833 about not wanting Jews coming to Britain. He was also in charge when the British ignored treaties with indigenous groups.

“We don’t want his values invading our area,” Beamer said.

Town council, she said, passed a resolution last June supporting the E. W. Farr name for the school, which DSBN presented to trustees in September.

Beamer said school names have been changed in other places.

Cornwallis was removed from a high school name in Halifax. Edward Cornwallis put a bounty on the heads of natives in Nova Scotia.

Hector Langevin, who promoted Residential Schools, had his name removed from a school in Calgary.

Beamer pointed to E.L. Crossley Secondary School’s change of its team name and logo to Cyclone from Chiefs in 1997. The former name and logo were considered offensive.

Town councillors supported Names Matter’s desire to retain E.W. Farr as the school’s name in honour of the Fenwick educator.

However, they did not agree with a section of the group’s resolution condemning the Duke of Wellington.

Council passed a revised resolution dropping references to Wellington but encouraging the school board to “hit the reset button” on the name.

Ward 3 Coun. John Durley suggested using the term “strongly request” to respect the school board’s jurisdiction in the matter.

Ward 1 Coun. Richard Rybiak questioned how far the Wellington name ban could be taken.

“There are Wellingtons all over the place,” he said.

Rybiak called the way DSBN rolled out the school renaming process “a debacle.”

DSBN put an addition on E.W. Farr Memorial School to provide enough space to move students from Pelham Centre School. The new elementary school will include students from kindergarten to Grade 8. Next September Pelham Centre will close.