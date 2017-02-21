As curling fans descended on Meridian Centre Saturday for the start of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts women’s championship, a small group of the sport’s supporters quietly toured the Niagara Health System nursery.

This kind of tour is a tradition for the representatives of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, named after the late three-time Canadian and world championship curler and Olympic gold medallist.

Wherever there are major curling events in Canada, the foundation follows looking for ways to help hospitals in the communities where Curling Canada events are held, said foundation chairman Chris Atchison.

“We find out if that (host) community has a hospital and if we are able to help them,” said Atchison. “We are able to turn something around pretty quickly.”

With the Scotties being held in St. Catharines, the foundation donated $62,500 to the One Foundation for Niagara Health System. Foundation spokeswoman Shelby Riddell said the money has been used to purchase a Giraffe Omnibed Carestation for the special care nursery.

Laura Farrelly, NHS program director of women, babies and children’s health, said babies who are born premature or are ill are often placed in an incubator. At other times, they must be placed in a warmer. Typically, these are separate machines, but the new equipment combines both in a single device, allowing for improved care of a baby.

The omnibed is on order and will be delivered to the hospital soon, Farrelly said.

Atchison said Schmirler died from cancer in 2000 at the age of 36. The foundation was created in her memory, and focuses on raising money to help hospitals purchase equipment to care for premature babies or those who are critically ill.

More information about the Schmirler Foundation can be found at www.sandraschmirler.org.

