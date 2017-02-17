YESTERDAY AND TODAY: The City Hotel

Our subject this week is the old City Hotel, located on King Street at the northeast corner of Garden Park. The old photo accompanying this article shows how the hotel looked in September 1945.

Research reveals that the hotel dates back to at least 1875, when the St. Catharines city directory shows a Ms. Arvilla Calvert keeping a hotel on that corner. The establishment may date back even further than that – an 1865 city directory shows a hotel called the Commercial Hotel operating on “King Street near James.”

Since the King-at-Garden Park location could be said to be “near James,” the Commercial Hotel of 1865 could be the same hotel.

In any case, there continued to be a hotel on that corner for just about another century, under a series of different proprietors (Arvilla Calvert in the 1870s, James Sullivan in the 1890s and early 1900s, then Edward Harnett and family, etc., etc.).

In its later years the business was called the City House. It ceased being a hotel in 1965, and after that became an eating and entertainment place called the City Tavern. Since 2000 it has successively housed the Odyssey Tap and Grill, Fat Tony’s Pizzeria and Capone’s, and since 2014 Wind, a Japanese-Thai restaurant whose colorful façade is quite a contrast with the very unremarkable look of our 1945 photo.

Beyond the brighter paint job of today, there are other ways in which the old building has changed over the years. The most obvious are the loss of its original gable roof — there in 1945, now quite flat — and the shearing off of a corner of the building to make way for a new entrance.

But one other change only becomes apparent when you see an 1875 drawing of the building – er, of the BUILDINGS. In 1875 there were two buildings sitting side by side at that location, one right at the corner of King and Garden Park, the other immediately to the east of it. An 1880 map suggests that the two buildings may have been joined into one as early as 1880.

But even without the drawing and the map a close look at the building today suggests that some serious remodeling has been done. The two halves of the buildings don’t quite match — the former gable roof, now flat roof, on the west half of the building, versus the double-chimneyed parapet roof on the right half, plus the fact that the front wall clearly shows two seams where the original two buildings meet the insert that at some point turned them into one large commercial building. Interesting.

