Q: Why do all 406 exits have lights except the southbound ramp to Hwy 58? Have they considered putting in pavement reflectors? It’s very dark at night.

A: We have bright news for drivers on that stretch of Hwy 406.

The darkness of the ramp at Hwy 58 is due to damaged cables to the light posts which the Ministry of Transportation now knows about.

Ministry spokesperson Astrid Poei said the ministry will fix the problem and continue to monitor the area for the effectiveness of the lights.

She said the MTO’s maintenance contractor is aware of the problem and will make repairs by next week, weather dependent.

Poei thanked Search Engine for bringing the issue to the ministry’s attention.

- - - - -

Q: The new performing arts centre in St. Catharines has had a black smudge on the Carlisle Street side of the building since it went up. It look like a burn and has been there through rain and snow. Are they going to remove it?

A: The mark is a burn and will be removed, but it’s not an easy fix.

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre executive director Steve Solski said workers scorched the brick while they were welding something on scaffolding before the building was completed.

It’s on the to-do list of deficiencies, which Solski said is fortunately a short list.

To fix the scorch, workers will have to close the sidewalk, set up scaffolding and remove and replace the brick. Solski expects that will happen within the next few months.

“We didn’t want to just paint it over because we didn’t think we’d be able to match it perfectly,” he said. “The best solution is just to pop the brick out and pop new bricks in.”

The city’s $60 million FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre opened on St. Paul Street in November 2015 with four venues in the 95,00-square foot facility.

- - - - -

Q: Why is it the “tournament of hearts”?

A: The Tournament of Hearts logo was introduced in 1982 by Canadian women’s curling championship sponsor Scott Paper.

According to the Curling Canada website, the company — now known as Kruger Products — wanted to build awareness of Scott Paper and the sport of curling. It also aimed to effectively merchandise curling across the country.

The logo of four hearts encircled by a blue ring represents the four women on a curling team. The cluster is said to symbolize teamwork and the friendship that characterizes the sport.

Curling Canada says Kruger Projects is the longest national corporate sponsor of amateur sport in Canada, having committed to the championship in 1981.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is being held at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines from Feb. 18-26 and broadcast on TSN.

- - - - -

Fact Finder!

The four-heart design of the Scotties isn’t just found on the ice and on posters. The tournament trophy has four heart-shaped columns of different heights rising from a teak base and individual winners receive smaller replicas of it. Winning team members also receive gold rings with the four-heart design set with a .25-carat diamond. Runners up receive the ring with a ruby and those in third get the heart design with an emerald.

- - - - -

