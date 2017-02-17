ND musical is ‘slapstick and mayhem’

It’s a musical with a cast of 50 students, including 13 in lead roles.

And for Notre Dame’s drama teacher Jackie Breton, bringing The Drowsy Chaperone to life at the school’s Leon Theatre was a challenge.

“This is our eighth musical in eight years. It’s full scale we have everything going on. Sets, costumes, it’s a big Broadway show,” she said.

“It’s one of those comedies where it’s slapstick and mayhem and all that jazz.”

It’s a fitting play for Canada’s sesquicentennial year, since it’s the only Canadian-written musical to make it to Broadway.

The musical, created by a team of Toronto-based writers, was first performed in Toronto in the late 1990s, before making its way to Broadway in 2006. It has since won five Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards, and has been produced in, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne and Japan.

It’s also Breton’s favourite musical, and “it’s really really funny,” she said.

The story is about an asocial fan of 1920s musical theatre, who plays records of his favourite musical called The Drowsy Chaperone.

As the music plays, he watches ecstatically as the characters of that fictional musical come to life on stage. That character, named Man in Chair, is played by Grade 12 student Jackson Root.

It’s the second time Root has been in the limelight during one of Notre Dame’s musical productions, since playing the role of Schroeder in You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown a year ago.

Root said playing the role of the young pianist made famous in the Charles Schulz’s cartoon was so much fun that he wanted to do it again.

“I’m just loving every minute of it,” he said.

One of the characters the records bring to life is Janet Van De Graaff, played by Grade 12 student Jackie Turner. She’s a struggling show girl who is struggling with giving up her aspirations of fame to marry oil tycoon Robert Martin.

Turner has previously been involved in three musicals during her time at Notre Dame, and this will be her final show before graduating.

“It has been amazing, but this is seriously my favourite one to do. It’s just so fun,” Turner said.

“It’s really different from any other show because you have this guy narrating the whole thing for you and basically saying what you’re thinking. It’s really cool.”

Despite lengthy rehearsals, Root said working with his fellow cast members has been a pleasure.

“We all gel so well together and we’re all friends outside of this,” he said. “We’re all able to make each other laugh. Even though we’re here for three hours at a time, it’s so enjoyable just to spend time together.”

David Butko, who plays Robert Martin, felt the same about the time dedicated to rehearsals.

The Grade 12 student described the role as “just a ridiculous, fun character” that makes him eager to step on stage, despite the challenge of learning to tap dance for the show.

“I love coming to rehearsals every day to play it,” he said.

The show runs from March 2 to 5, and tickets are available online at ncdsb.schoolcashonline.com.

They cost $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Breton said if any tickets are left for the shows, they will be available at the door.



