Life in Canada 'is excellent'

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

Ahmad Raad does not easily express emotion, especially when struggling with a new language as he tries to explain what it’s like to start life over in a new country with a very different culture from the war-torn one he left behind.

Raad, father of six children and husband of Iman, was once a man who owned a small farm in Syria where he grew vegetables, and also worked in construction, building homes out of cement.

He left that behind to seek safety for his wife and three younger children - their three adult children stayed behind. One of them, a 20-year-old son, has been in jail in Syria for five years - he had done nothing wrong, said Raad, was just walking down a street when Syrian soldiers swept him up along with others on the street, and dragged them off to prison.

“My government is very bad to people,” he says. “Here the government cares about people. They won’t do anything bad to their people.”

A married daughter is waiting to join her husband in Germany as soon as her paperwork is complete, and another is in Lebanon with her husband and twin babies - Ahmad and Iman have beautiful grandsons only three months old, whom they have never seen.

But thanks to the miracle of cell phones, he can instantly produce some photos of his daughter and her babies, and that’s when he becomes emotional - smiling with pride in his grandsons one minute, then showing his sadness that they are so far away as he tries to convey his hope that soon, hopefully in a matter of just a few months, they will be joining the rest of the family in Niagara.

Yet for all they have had to leave behind, he and his wife agreed to come to Canada for the sake of their three younger children, and he expresses nothing but appreciation for his family’s new life in Canada, and for the safety and security they now enjoy.

Life in Niagara, he says, “is excellent.”

In addition to their three children Sham, 14, Mohammed, 12 and Amar, 10, Ahmad and Iman have two nephews, Mukhtar, 21, and Mohammed, 22, who are living in St. Catharines, having arrived ahead of their uncle and aunt, who have been in NOTL for about 10 months.

Both the Raad family and their nephews are sponsored by the Niagara United Mennonite Church.

The two young men witnessed horrific brutality, and were fortunate to escape with their lives. Mukhtar, who has picked up English very quickly, is not shy about expressing his relief and gratitude for the safe environment he has been provided.

He and his brother, he said, want to make videos about their lives in Canada to post online, possibly as a way to help other Syrian refugees who are hoping to come to this country.

Bill Devolin, chair of the church’s missons and service committee, said when they offered to sponsor a family, they learned of these two young men who were in need of a safe haven and had their documentation to come to Canada, so they brought them to Niagara. Initially, they stayed with a church member in Niagara-on-the-Lake. But they were spending a lot of time trying to get around on bicycle and being driven by church members to appointments and English classes, and it became evident it would be more practical for them to be located in St. Catharines, “where there’s a little more engagement for young men,”said Devolin, so an apartment in the city was found for them.

When they decided to sponsor the young men, the church committee members knew about Iman, Ahmad and their children living with a family in Lebanon, waiting to come to Canada when their paperwork was complete, and hoped they would all be able to leave together.

When it was apparent that wouldn’t happen, they brought the two men over hoping the others would also soon arrive safely, which they did.

Ahmad and Iman are living in a house in Niagara-on-the-Lake that was provided for them by the church, along with a car.

The parents take English classes in St. Catharines, along with their nephews, the two youngest attending Crossroads Public School, where they are flourishing, as is Sham, in a St. Catharines high school.

Acting as his uncle’s translator, Mukhtar says Ahmad understands what is said to him in English, “but he isn’t so good at speaking it yet.”

The children have picked up the language very easily, he said.

And their marks are very good, Ahmad reminds his nephew.

The kids are making friends, love their schools, and are just being normal kids, having fun, he said. “They feel safe here.”

The staff at the schools have been very good to the kids, helping them with their English. “They don’t miss their school at home. They are happy here.”

Mukhtar explains, “it’s very easy for us to make connections here - easier for the kids than for the parents.”

Mohammed is already going to parties with his friends. “He’s not thinking about anything else, just having fun.”

Iman also loves Canada, but she was accustomed to working at home, and would like to continue here.

She’d like to start a small business making clothing for Muslim women. She has a sewing machine, and she makes her own clothes.

“At home she did that work for a long time, and she’s good at it.”

Ahmad says he would take a job in construction, but he really would prefer farming, although right now his English classes have to come first.

He understands the church’s sponsorship responsibility officially runs out in two months, and then the government steps in. And in the meantime, he and Mukhtar are delivering newspapers, making a little money to augment what they are doing.

Asked about whether the family discusses American politics at all and recent chaos over immigration policies, Mukhtar says yes. There was discussion in Lebanon about whether Ahmad and his family would come to the U.S., he said, but they knew even then there could be problems.

“We didn’t like that, so we said no, we didn’t want to go. Then when they called us to come to Canada, we said yes.”

They have no reason to travel to the U.S., he said, no relatives there and no wish to go. And no regrets about their decision to come to Canada - although with the tragedy of the recent shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on their minds, they asked that their address not be published.

Although the year of the church’s financial commitment is almost up, some members of the congregation have developed strong ties to the family, said Devolin.

“Some relationships are quite strong, and we will continue to support them.”

The church organization has a strong history of offering aid and safety to refugees in the past, and it has only grown over the years, he said - many of the long-standing members came as refugees themselves with assistance from the church.

“We’ve helped out in the past and we’re more than willing to continue to help out now.”